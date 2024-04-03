Tsunami warnings after major quake in Taiwan

The quake caused a landslide in Xiulin in this image from video posted to social media. Image: Tutuloveeat/via Reuters

A 7.2 magnitude quake has rocked Taiwan, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, shaking buildings from their foundations and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.

The quake, which knocked out power in several parts of the capital Taipei, hit at 7.58am on Wednesday (local time) at a depth of 15.5km just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in the sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien, near the quake's epicentre. Local media said some people were trapped and the fire department confirmed that one person had died and more than 50 were injured.

Japan's weather agency said several small tsunami waves reached parts of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, and later downgraded the earlier tsunami warning to an advisory. The Philippines Seismology Agency also issued a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground.

Tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) were expected to reach large areas of Japan's southwestern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which put the quake magnitude at 7.5. A 30cm tsunami reached Yonaguni Island at 9.18am (local time), JMA said.

The quake was felt in Shanghai, a Reuters witness said. Chinese state media said it was also felt in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China's Fujian province.

Aftershocks could still be felt in Taipei, according to a Reuters witness, with at least 25 aftershocks registered so far, according to Taiwan's central weather administration.

China Earthquake Networks Center recorded five aftershocks of around 5 magnitude in Taiwan within an hour after the initial quake.

The Taipei city government has not received any reports of damage and the city's metro, the MRT, was up and running soon after, while electricity operator Taipower said more than 87,000 households in Taiwan were still without power.

Taiwan's high speed rail operator said no damage or injuries were reported on its trains, but noted trains will be delayed while it carries out inspections.

Southern Taiwan Science Park, where semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a plant, said companies were operating without impact. TSMC said its safety systems are operating normally.

"To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure. We are currently confirming the details of the impact," according to the company.

Damage in an apartment in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan's official central news agency said the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed about 2400 people and destroyed or damaged 50,000 buildings in one of Taiwan's worst-recorded quakes.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the quake registered the second-highest intensity of an "Upper 6" in Hualien county, on the 1-7 intensity scale.

In an Upper 6 earthquake, most unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse and people find it impossible to remain standing or move without crawling, the Japan Meteorological Agency says.