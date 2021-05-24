Two 'likely' community Covid cases in Melbourne

Victoria has recorded two "likely" cases of coronavirus in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The Health Department says it was notified on Monday morning of "two likely cases of Covid-19".

"It's currently understood the two cases are connected," the department said.

The people have been isolated and will be retested, while a full investigation is underway.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Friday said there may be an active but undiagnosed infectious case in Melbourne's north after traces were picked up in wastewater in the Epping and Wollert area on Thursday.

On Friday, the department admitted it had listed the wrong supermarket as an exposure site during an outbreak earlier this month.

People had been warned of potential exposure at Woolworths in Epping a fortnight ago after a Victorian man contracted coronavirus in Adelaide's hotel quarantine.

The department acknowledged its error, identifying the correct site as Woolworths Epping North, three kilometres away.

They said anyone who was at Woolworths Epping North on Saturday May 8 between 5.40pm and 6.38pm must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

If confirmed, the two suspect cases could bring Victoria's 86-day run of no community transmission to an end.

Victorian-based federal cabinet minister Dan Tehan said the government would support Victorian efforts to deal with the two possible cases.

"The potential outbreak of these two cases shows ... we still need to make sure we are vaccinating against it," he told Sky News.

Having recently visited the UK, he said what was happening there showed the benefits of mass vaccination.

"They are, with confidence, looking to open their economy and their way of life."