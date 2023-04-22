Saturday, 22 April 2023

UK Deputy PM resigns after bullying claims

    Dominic Raab. Photo: Getty Images
    British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab has resigned, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.

    "I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," Raab said.

    However, he added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people."

    Raab's resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

    Reuters