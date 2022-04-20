Ukraine hopes Mariupol corridor will open

Russia has focused its attack on the strategically important southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine hopes to evacuate 6000 women, children and elderly people from the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday if a preliminary agreement with Russia holds, the city's mayor says.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said 90 buses were waiting to head to the devastated southern port city. He cautioned that the agreement was still only a preliminary arrangement and that about 100,000 civilians remained there.

If the deal holds, it will be the first agreement reached on creating a safe corridor for civilians to flee Mariupol to other Ukrainian cities since March 5.

That agreement, however, quickly collapsed, and many residents have been trapped there for weeks without power, running water and other supplies.

"We plan to send buses to Mariupol but for now it is only a preliminary agreement," Boichenko said on national television.

He said tens of thousands of people had been killed in the city on the Sea of Azov which has been largely destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The number could not be verified by Reuters.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians and there was no immediate word from Moscow on whether a humanitarian corridor would be established out of Mariupol.

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook, adding that people wishing to leave Mariupol should gather in the city at 2pm (local time).

"Given the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor action," she said.

ULTIMATUM TO SURRENDER

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Moscow has given the last Ukrainian defenders at a steel works in Mariupol an ultimatum to surrender.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West dismiss Russia's stance as an unjustified pretext for an invasion.

Mariupol, home to more than 400,000 people before the war, is an important port for industrial and agricultural exports and the site of some of Ukraine's biggest metals plants.

Its capture would give Russia full control of the Sea of Azov coast, and a secure overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory in the east with the Crimea peninsula that Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.

Liudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudswoman for human rights, said last week that Russia had taken 134,000 people from areas of Mariupol that it now controls and that 33,000 of those were forcibly deported.

Reuters was unable to determine the accuracy of those statistics. Russia says it is offering humanitarian aid to those wanting to leave Mariupol.

Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender on Wednesday as it pushed for a decisive victory in its offensive in the east, while Western governments promised to give Ukraine more military help.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas.

Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine's largest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions in the east.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble.

Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said late on Tuesday. Reuters could not verify the details.

"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol for weeks. Its capture would be a huge strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

But not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons after an earlier ultimatum to surrender lapsed, Russia's defence ministry said, as it renewed its deadline.

Ukrainian commanders have vowed not to surrender and Ukraine's general staff said early on Wednesday fighting was going on at the steel plant while Russian forces attempted an offensive near the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

British military intelligence said fighting in the Donbas region was intensifying as Russian forces tried to break through Ukrainian lines and disrupt its reinforcements.

The United States and its allies have responded with sweeping sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine.

The White House said new sanctions were being prepared and US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package about the same size as last week's $US800 million ($NZ1.18 billion) one in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

The United States, Canada and Britain said they would send Ukraine more artillery, while Norway said it had shipped Ukraine 100 Mistral air defence missiles.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in the fighting this weekend, when Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, to allow civilians to escape and humanitarian aid to be delivered.