'Utterly devastated': Friends cast share loving tribute for Matthew Perry

The cast of "Friends" at the Emmy Awards in 2002. From left: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Photo: Reuters

Matthew Perry’s castmates from Friends have shared a loving tribute following his shock death at the weekend, revealing that they are “utterly devastated” in a joint statement.

On Saturday the actor, best known for playing the hilarious and kind-hearted Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom, died aged 54.

Various media platforms have claimed that he was found after drowning in his spa pool at his home in Los Angeles.

However, the initial results of his autopsy have come back ‘inconclusive’, meaning the official cause of death – including the toxicology report – may not be known for a couple of weeks.

Perry starred alongside Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

A few days after Perry’s untimely death, the remaining members paid tribute to their late co-star and friend, adding that they will “say more in time”.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,’ they shared in a statement sent to People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The publisher revealed that the message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

Other actors who appeared on Friends over the years have paid tribute to Perry, such as Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler’s on-off-again girlfriend Janice Hosenstein in the series.

“What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she wrote.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mum Nora Bing, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son” Matthew Perry.

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest.”