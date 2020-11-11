Vanuatu has its first Covid-19 case

Port Vila, Vanuatu. Photo: Getty Images

Vanuatu has recorded its first official case of Covid-19.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Len Tarivonda, said the infected man had flown to Vanuatu from the United States, via Sydney and Auckland.

The man is now in quarantine in Port Vila.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman is holding a press conference on the matter and has moved to reassure the public of their safety.

"I want to assure all citizens and the public that the situation is under control and the government through the Covid-19 taskforce is prepared and ready to address this case.

"I also want to remind the public that they must co-operate with all frontline government agencies as the work to carry out their duties."