Victoria records 800th Covid death

Photo: Getty Images

Australia's second-most populous state - epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak - reported its 800th death from the virus on Thursday, although case numbers held steady.

The state accounts for 90% of national Covid-19 deaths. Australia, with 886 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.

The lower numbers came after a stringent lockdown of Victoria's state capital, Melbourne.

The strict measures are set to remain in place until the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five.

Victoria on Thursday reported 15 new cases, pushing the two-week average below 16.

As fears of a second national Covid-19 wave eased, Queensland on Thursday said it would ease restrictions on some people entering from Australia's most populous state, New South Wales.

Pubs, clubs and dining venues can now have double the number of patrons outdoors, with capacity now limited to one person per 2 square metres, while up to 1000 people can attend outdoor events, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.