Thursday, 1 October 2020

Victoria records 800th Covid death

    1. Star News
    2. International

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Australia's second-most populous state - epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak - reported its 800th death from the virus on Thursday, although case numbers held steady.

    The state accounts for 90% of national Covid-19 deaths. Australia, with 886 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.

    The lower numbers came after a stringent lockdown of Victoria's state capital, Melbourne.

    The strict measures are set to remain in place until the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five.

    Victoria on Thursday reported 15 new cases, pushing the two-week average below 16.

    As fears of a second national Covid-19 wave eased, Queensland on Thursday said it would ease restrictions on some people entering from Australia's most populous state, New South Wales.

    Pubs, clubs and dining venues can now have double the number of patrons outdoors, with capacity now limited to one person per 2 square metres, while up to 1000 people can attend outdoor events, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. 

    Reuters

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter