Victoria reports lowest rise in cases in 5 weeks

New daily Covid-19 cases in Victoria have slowed in recent days, allaying fears of a nationwide second wave. Photo: Getty Images

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks, fuelling optimism the spread of the virus has further eased.

Victoria, which has become the country's Covid-19 hot spot, logged 179 new cases in the last 24 hours to Friday, compared with 240 a day earlier.

The state reported nine deaths from the virus on Friday, versus 13 fatalities on the previous day.

It is the first time since August 15 that Victoria's death toll has dropped back into single figures. The state toll is now 385, while the national figure stands at 472.

A flare-up in infections forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a nightly curfew and shut large parts of the state's economy but new daily cases have slowed in recent days, allaying fears of a nationwide second wave.

Friday's 179 new cases is also the first time below 200 since July 13, when the state recorded 177.

While authorities want those numbers to drop much lower before they consider easing Melbourne's strict lockdown measures, the Victorian second outbreak has eased throughout this week.

Friday's virus numbers come as Premier Daniel Andrews pledged to raise the impacts of Covid-19 border closures on communities at national cabinet, with Victoria still shut off from the rest of the nation.

New measures preventing border residents from crossing into South Australia, or leaving the state and then returning, came into effect for the Victoria-SA border on Friday.

A permit system also remains in place for Victoria-NSW border residents, although New South Wales' Deputy Premier John Barilaro has called for it to be overhauled after meeting with Albury-Wodonga stakeholders.

Queensland's premier said this week its border won't reopen to any states with cases of community transmission.

Mr Andrews is vowing to fight for workable arrangements, with the issue on the agenda for Friday's meeting of federal, state and territory leaders.

"We're doing everything we can to try and make the fact that others have closed their borders to us as workable as possible," he told reporters.

"It's not easy by any stretch. Hopefully, we'll have some progress."

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level four lockdown, while the rest of Victoria is under level three restrictions. The measures are due to end on September 13.

Despite a fifth straight day of cases under 300, Mr Andrews said it was too early to tell when Melbourne's 8pm-5am curfew would be lifted.

His government also announced a freeze on evictions and rental rises would be extended until December 31.

With cases in Victoria declining and low or zero levels of infections elsewhere, business leaders have called for an easing of internal travel restrictions to help alleviate the blow to business and the economy.

Qantas Airways said this week the state border closures were severely hampering a recovery in the domestic aviation market, while retail group Wesfarmers said the restrictions were causing "enormous hardship".

Despite the second wave outbreak in Victoria, Australia has largely avoided the high casualties of other nations with just under 24,500 infections and 472 deaths from the virus.

- AAP and Reuters