Victoria's new premier promises different style

Victoria has awoken to a new premier as the door closes on the Daniel Andrews era and attention shifts to a looming cabinet shake-up.

Jacinta Allan was joined by her family on Wednesday as she was sworn in as Victoria's 49th premier, becoming the state's first female leader in more than three decades.

Ms Allan will ring in a new-look government with her reshuffled cabinet to be announced in coming days.

"I'll be having conversations with (my colleagues) about the shape of the cabinet and the portfolio allocation," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"That will take a few days to work through and also require another trip to Government House."

Ms Allan flagged that Tim Pallas, who was initially a contender for the deputy premiership ahead of Ben Carroll's appointment, would remain treasurer.

The Bendigo East MP acknowledged comparisons between she and her predecessor were inevitable, but said it was up to Victorians to make up their own minds.

"Every leader is different," Ms Allan said.

"Over time, the Victorian community will see me bring a very different style (of leadership)."

Ms Allan pledged to prioritise hard work, equal opportunity, working families and the environment, and to listen to Victorians about what mattered to them.

The longest-serving female minister in Australia's history said she wanted to show women there was a place for them at every decision-making table.

Mr Andrews told reporters on Wednesday he couldn't be happier Ms Allan had taken over the top job.

"She's always worked hard for the people of Victoria and she always will," he said.

The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria welcomed Ms Allan's commitment to treaty after she said she was determined to walk with them on the path towards such an agreement.

Opposition Leader John Pesutto said Ms Allan would be leading a divided party with a deputy who wanted her job and didn't think she was up to it.

Victorians got their first look at life after Mr Andrews with Labor's factions "at war" over his replacement, Mr Pesutto said in a statement.

Ms Allan in 1999 became the youngest woman elected to Victoria's parliament at age 25, and three years later was sworn in as the state's youngest minister.

She became Mr Andrews' deputy in June 2022.

Among her portfolios, she was charged with delivering the now-cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games.

A by-election will be held for Mr Andrews' seat of Mulgrave.