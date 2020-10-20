Woman charged over Kiwi firefighter's death

Ian Pullen. Photo: Twitter

A second person has been charged with murder over the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in New South Wales' Hunter region two years ago.

Ian Pullen, 43, was found dead on the side of the road early on September 29, 2018, at Glenridding, near Singleton.

NSW Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on Monday morning at a home on Dominion Avenue in Singleton.

The woman is the second person charged with murder over the suspicious death after the arrest of a 29-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station last week.

Police will allege in court the man was driving a white Toyota Hilux utility when Mr Pullen was hit, and that when the vehicle returned a short time later and the man and woman struck Mr Pullen in the head with an object.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday.