Women's Day protesters rally for rights

Rallies marking International Women's Day have been held around the world, with a focus on Afghanistan, where the right to education has been taken away from girls, and Iran, which has seen mass protests on women's rights in recent months.

Activists donned purple and held demonstrations around the globe, from Jakarta and Singapore, to Istanbul and Berlin, to Caracas and Montevideo.

In the Americas, reproductive rights were a key theme after the landmark Roe v. Wade US abortion ruling was overturned last year and with abortion tightly restricted in much of Latin America. High rates of unsolved femicides - the killing of women or girls on the basis of their gender - is also something that women have been demanding more action on in the region.

In Mexico City, 67-year-old Silvia Vargas said she had been attending demonstrations since her daughter was killed in 2014.

"Not everyone gets human rights, governments and institutions determine them," she said. "I'm going home to an absence that has marked me for life."

A demonstrator in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Protests around the world highlighted the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police in Tehran last year. Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

In Manila, activists calling for equal rights and better wages scuffled with police blocking their protest. "Girls just want to have fun...damental rights", read one poster. Turkish police fired pepper spray to disperse protesters in Istanbul.

In Paris, demonstrators marched to demand better pensions for women who work part-time and in Tel Aviv women formed human chains to protest a judicial overhaul that they fear will harm civil liberties.

Protesters flooded the streets of several Spanish cities to demand equal rights and the rooting out of "machismo" but divisions in the feminist movement over issues such as transgender rights and prostitution led to competing rallies.

Many protests included calls for solidarity with women in Iran and Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations' Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement marking the day.

In London, protesters marched to the Iranian embassy in costumes inspired by the novel and television series The Handmaid's Tale, while in Valencia, Spain, women cut their hair in support of Iranian women.

The death last September of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police in Tehran unleashed the biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years.

In recent days, Iran's clerical rulers have faced renewed pressure as public anger was compounded by a wave of poisonings affecting girls in dozens of schools. Iran has arrested several people it said were linked to the poisonings and accused some of connections to "foreign-based dissident media".

As Washington marked International Women's Day, the United States imposed sanctions on two senior Iranian prison officials it accused of being responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls.

Britain also announced a package of sanctions against what it described as "global violators of women's rights", while the European Union announced new sanctions on Tuesday.

New pledges

Some governments marked Wednesday with domestic legislative changes or pledges.

Canada repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws, French President Emmanuel Macron said he backed the inclusion of the right to abortion in the constitution, and Ireland announced a referendum to remove outmoded references to women in its constitution.

Italy's first female Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said state-controlled companies should have at least one leader who is a woman.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said progress had been made on improving women's working conditions but more had to be done.

"The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue," he said. "Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete."

In Russia, where International Women's Day is one of the most celebrated public holidays, the head of its upper house of parliament used the occasion to launch a vehement attack on LGBT lifestyles.

"Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities," Valentina Matviyenko wrote in a blog on the Federation Council's website.

"Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself."

In the Colombian capital of Bogota, 45-year-old psychologist Paulina, who did not give a surname, said "invisible violence" was a problem for women everywhere.

"Even as we are victims of abuse, they say 'You had a skirt on, a shirt showing cleavage, you were looking for it, right?'"

Women at a rally in Brasilia. Photo: Reuters

Tech theme for 2023

The first recorded celebration of the International Women’s Day was in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland when over a million people rallied to support women's rights.

Since then, the event has grown not only in size but also in its scope. Focus has expanded to issues ranging from violence against women to parity in the workplace.

While no single group has ownership of the event, the UN is often at the forefront of celebrations after it officially recognised IWD in 1977.

The UN's theme this year is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality."

The topic highlights how technology is crucial to advancing rights but a growing digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online.

According to the UN, 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.