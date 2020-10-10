World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The UN World Food Programme says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat. Photo: Reuters

The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is The World Food Programme, the largest humanitarian organisation globally.

Last year, the United Nations organisation provided assistance to close to 1 million people in 88 countries that are victim to food insecurity and hunger.

The names of the nominees will not be released for 50 years - in accordance with the prize rules - but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was considered to have been the running for her response to the March 15 terror attack in Christchurch in 2019 and spearheading New Zealand’s successful Covid-19 response.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

The recipient of the award was announced at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway at 10pm yesterday (NZ time).

The World Food Programme has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today.

The head of the awards committee called the WFP a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, and said Covid-19, which the WFP says could double hunger worldwide, had made it even more relevant.

At one point at the height of the pandemic, as airlines were cutting back flights, the WFP was running the largest operational airline in the world, a WFP spokesman said.

WFP executive director David Beasley says the prize was a clarion call "to our donors around the world" and "to the billionaires who are making billions off Covid". Photo: Reuters

The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

WFP executive director David Beasley told Reuters the prize was a clarion call "to our donors around the world" and "to the billionaires who are making billions off Covid".

"It's a call to action to not let anyone die from starvation, it's a call to action that we've got to save and help our friends, our brothers, our sisters around the world," he said.

"All the wealth in the world today no one should go to bed hungry, much less starve to death."

The winner joins the likes of Martin Luther King jun, Nelson Mandela, Kofi Annan, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.

Last year’s winner, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, presented the prize.

Peace Prize laureates receive 10 million Swedish kronor ($NZ1.71 million), a diploma and a medal made of recycled greengold, plated in 24-carat gold.

Every year since 1901 the Nobel Prize has been awarded for achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and for peace.

Three New Zealanders have become Nobel laureates.

The United Nations, which turns 75 this month, has itself won the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, as have several of its agencies, including the High Commissioner for Refugees, the UNICEF children's fund and its peacekeeping forces.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee plans to go ahead with an award ceremony, albeit in a reduced format due to the pandemic, in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

