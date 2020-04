Readers have been sending pictures of their 'lockdown haircuts'.

If you have one you'd like to share - send it to newsroom@starmedia.kiwi

Here's a couple of 'mullets', that aren't strictly mullets - but are pretty cool nonetheless...

Our son Riley was desperate to have a mullet for NZ BMX Nationals at Easter, we weren’t keen but since Nationals have been cancelled and we’re in lock down we knew it would put a smile on his face, he’s pretty stoked!