Biketober: Bike skills courses for former refugees and migrants

Justina took part in the Biketober Learn 2 Ride sessions last year for former refugee and migrant women to learn bike skills. Photo: Biketober

A new programme teaching former refugees and migrants bike skills kicks off in Christchurch this month during the Biketober Festival of Cycling.

Bike Bridge offers separate six-week courses for men and women, delivered with funding from the Ethnic Communities Development Fund.

The free initiative is an expanded version of the Learn 2 Ride programme, which started in March last year and was run by women for women.

Organiser and Canterbury District Health Board health promoter Meg Christie said some of the women who took part in the Learn 2 Ride sessions had never cycled before; for others, the last time they touched a bike was when they were children.

“They just assumed they didn’t know how to ride,” Christie said. “But within 30 seconds of sitting in the saddle — they hadn’t forgotten.”

The women who attended the sessions, held at the Hagley Park netball courts, came from a range of backgrounds, including countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Russia and the Philippines.

One woman, originally from Somalia, attended every session in February, Christie said, and finally realised her dream of learning to ride a bike.

“She said it was on her bucket list to learn how to ride, and she’s cracked it — she was so thrilled.”

The women who attended the sessions were taught by volunteers; the organisers sourced bikes for the attendees, which they had the option of buying at the end.

Christie said the organisers initially thought the main benefit of the programme would be to equip people with some practical skills and give them another transport option, however, it quickly became apparent that it was more about sharing the joy of cycling and the associated mental health benefits.

“These women really had a lot of fun learning to ride. Some of them had no intention of taking it further — it was just a personal challenge for them.”

To get Bike Bridge up and running, Christie said the South West Baptist Church provided the charitable trust needed to apply for funding.

“We needed funding in order to get bigger, to make it more of an ongoing project rather than just a couple of months here, a couple months there.”

Bike Bridge starts in October to tie in with Biketober, Christchurch’s annual, month-long cycling festival.

“It fits into the puzzle of making Biketober a really, really, really diverse month of cycling activities,” Christie said.

The festival features dozens of events throughout the month, including group rides, social sessions, talks and workshops. It also encourages people to explore Christchurch by bike via the Biketober Passport Competition. During the month, people can cycle to destinations around the city and use their smartphone to check in using a code unique to each participating business or site. Or, they can take part in the Biketober Passport One-Day Challenge and do it all on October 31.

Having events like Bike Bridge as part of Biketober was part of a drive to make the festival as inclusive and accessible as possible for diverse communities, Christie said.

“There is something for everybody in Biketober.”