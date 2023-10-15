Bookarama huge success

BUSY: Bookarama 2023 attracted thousands and raised $67,000.

Hot on the heels of another successful Bookarama, Rotary Club of Ashburton members are already turning their thoughts to next year.

The club’s signature event attracted thousands and raised $67,000, exceeding last year’s total by $1000.

‘‘So we are very pleased,’’ said president David Mead.

Once the doors closed on the last day of the six-day event, September 30, the books were packed up. Cartons full have already been stored for the 2024 Bookarama.

On top of that, books are also coming into a collection box at Community House in Cass St for next year.

The money generated from the event goes into the club’s charitable trust and is used to fund projects the club supports and make grants from.

Alongside the sales of books, puzzles, compact discs and vinyls, the club held its annual raffle at the event. All tickets, numbering 2000, were sold. It raised $1800 which is going to the Citizens Advice Bureau Mid Canterbury.

Rotary Ashburton is always open to welcoming new members.

A recent article by The Ashburton Courier about the club calling for new members had generated some inquiries from members of the public, Mead said.

The club has had a busy time of late.

Not only have members put in a huge effort to bring Bookarama to life, but they staged Ashburton’s recent pre-election Meet the Candidate night, in conjunction with Federated Farmers.

By Dellwyn Moylan