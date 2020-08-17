Boy finds missing lego piece in his nose after two years

Sameer hadn't seen the missing Lego piece since 2018. Photo: Supplied

Lego has been a feature of many New Zealand households through the lockdowns this year, but for one South Island boy a tiny piece of Lego held a special place - in his nose.

Dunedin dad Mudassir Anwar told the Herald that his seven-year-old son Sameer lost a piece of Lego in 2018, telling his parents that he had put it up his nose.

The tiny piece of Lego that went missing. Photo: Supplied

"One day he just told us he had slipped in a tiny piece of lego and then we tried our best to bring it out but nothing came out," Anwar said.

Anwar and his wife took Sameer to a local GP who had a thorough look but couldn't find the minuscule piece of black plastic.

The doctor advised them that Sameer may not have even put the piece in his nose or it may have found its way to his digestive system and would pass naturally.

"Since then he's never complained or anything," Anwar told the Herald, saying the family had largely forgotten about the missing piece.

Then last weekend young Sameer, excited by a cupcake he had just been served, took a big sniff of the sugary treat and felt a pain in his nose.

He told his parents he thought he sniffed up some cake crumbs.

"So his mother then helped him blow his nose and then this thing came out that was missing for the last two years," Anwar said.

"It was shock, y'know? And it had a bit of fungus on it"

Sameer was stunned to see the Lego again.

"His eyes were wide open and he was like "Mum, I found the Lego!"

"You were telling me it wasn't there, but it was there!"