Car park sells for record-breaking $288k

The car parking space in the Pacifica tower in central Auckland is New Zealand's most expensive place to park. Photo: Alex Robertson

A single car park in New Zealand's tallest apartment tower has sold under the hammer for a record-breaking $288,000.

Five buyers fought over the right to park their car at the Pacifica in central Auckland, with bidding starting a sky-high $80,000.

The car park is New Zealand's most expensive, beating the four-year-old record of $265,000 for a spot in the Quay Regency apartment building on Auckland's Quay Street.

The listing agent for the Pacifica carpark, Barfoot and Thompson's Annie Xu, told OneRoof that only buyers who owned an apartment in the Pacifica could take part in yesterday's auction.

She said that not every apartment in the Pacifica came with a car park, and many apartment owners wanted extra car parks.

"Everyone who buys in The Pacifica has lots of money. They want a car park. The Pacifica only has valet parking, so they then have to pay $5200 a year for that service. It's not optional," she said.

The car parks in the Pacifica were originally being sold off the plan for $130,000.

Xu said her vendors had bought a $2.36m three-bedroom apartment with a car park, but opted to ditch their car - and the car park.

"They don't want to drive a car. That's how you live in a city, so they didn't need the parking," she said.

The Pacifica is 57-storeys high and is home to the country’s most expensive real estate listing, a 1219sq m super-penthouse which is on the market for $42.8m and comes with the right to buy six valet car parks in the building.

Barfoot & Thompson central auctioneer Murray Smith said that jaws dropped around the auction room as the price of the car park swept past the reserve of $165,000.

"Three bidders stopped at $180,000, but two bidders really wanted it and just kept going. They fought and fought and fought," he said.

"It shows how bound to our cars we are. Even in the central city, people still want car parks."

-OneRoof.co.nz