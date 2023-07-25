Careful what you do with your undies

This blocked pump shows what happens when wipes and other non-flushables get into the wastewater system, causing major problems. Photo: Central Otago District Council

The Central Otago District Council is warning about putting the right things into the bowl.

The council said, in a release, its wastewater pump stations could get blocked by all manner of things — wipes, sanitary products and nappies.

But over the past month the council’s water team in Alexandra discovered the system blocked by a pair of size six underpants — not once but twice.

"Although we can all have a laugh, it’s no joke," Central Otago District Council’s water services operations leader Duncan McInnes said.

"Blockages cost time and ratepayer money — and they’re a hassle for everyone."

The council’s wastewater operators said 90% of the blockages at the Eureka pump station were caused by clothing of some description, and more often than not, it was underwear.

The underpants incidents are a good reminder to make sure people are following the rule of the three Ps: pee, poo, and paper — toilet paper that is — are the only things that should be flushed down the toilet.

"It’s also a reminder to keep fats and oils out of your kitchen drain.

"They can also wreak havoc with the wastewater system. Help us maintain a reliable wastewater system and protect the environment from potential wastewater overflows."