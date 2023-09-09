Christchurch and Arrowtown finalists for awards

Arrowtown has again been nominated as the country's most beautiful small town. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Ten New Zealand towns and cities have been shortlisted as finalists for the most beautiful, with Arrowtown and Christchurch flying the flag for the South Island.

It’s part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Most Beautiful Towns and Cities awards, running annually since 1972.

There are five categories, ranging from large city to tiny town, each with two finalists.

The awards are based on and recognise a commitment to environmental improvement over the past year. Kiwis nominated urban areas they believed stood out for excellence in sustainability, with a focus on stopping littering, minimising waste, recycling initiatives and community beautification.

In the tiny town category, Awanui, in Northland, and Leigh, in Auckland were selected as finalists.

Leigh’s population is only about 600, and "is actively invested in a host of environmental initiatives to protect their unique natural surroundings," Keep NZ Beautiful said.

Awanui recently underwent an "experiment ... [where] the local community ... established a working group responsible for major public and cultural artworks, playgrounds, cycle tracks, public seating, water fountains, barbecues and more".

Arrowtown, in Otago, and Tūrangi, in Waikato, both made the finals for small towns.

Arrowtown won the title of most beautiful small town in 2020. "This year, of note throughout nominations were Arrowtown’s ongoing commitment to food waste management minimisation".

Tūrangi has focused on introducing recycling and composting initiatives, including replacing disposable cups, reusable containers, and encouraging locals to use their own cups at cafes.

Taupō, also in Waikato, and Whakatāne, in the Bay of Plenty, are competing in the large town category.

Taupō and Whakatāne made the finals in 2021. Whakatāne won the Supreme Towns and Cities Award that year and Taupō won the Most Beautiful Town.

Taupō was selected as a finalist this year due to the ongoing work of council and community groups to look after Lake Taupō, including by adding new rubbish bins along a lake walkway.

The New Plymouth District Councils TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up returned to New Plymouth over the Matariki long weekend. Photo: Charlotte Curd/NZME

Whakatāne has been working on its Climate Change Strategy, reducing emissions through programmes addressing better transport options, lowering energy usage and saving waste from landfill.

The small city category’s finalists are New Plymouth, in Taranaki, and Whanganui, in Manawatū.

Whanganui won Most Beautiful Small City in 2020 and 2019. "Residents came out in full force to support [the council’s] submission," Keep NZ Beautiful said.

"The Whanganui community recognise their role as kaitiakitanga, which is evidenced through their ongoing beautification efforts and implementation of initiatives aimed to preserve their environment for future generations."

New Plymouth was selected due to the city’s vision to be the Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.

Christchurch and Tauranga City made the finals for the most beautiful large city.

Judges selected Christchurch as a finalist due to the council’s focus on sustainable local food production and distribution systems, with community gardens helping reduce food waste. Photo: Christchurch NZ

Judges selected Christchurch as a finalist due to the council’s focus on sustainable local food production and distribution systems, with community gardens helping reduce food waste.

Tauranga has been trying to enhance biodiversity through their Our Direction Project, which involved more tree plantings on roadways, stormwater drains, and public areas.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 9, at Parliament House after the next phase of judging.

Judges will meet with town and city representatives in September as part of the decision-making.