CTV building survivor remembers lost workmates

CTV building collapse survivor Maryanne Jackson was among hundreds of people at a public memorial to mark 12 years yesterday since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Jackson was on the ground floor when the quake struck and escaped just before the building came crashing down, killing 115 people.

The service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial saw about 200 people, including a group from Japan, pay tribute to the 185 victims of the quake.

A minute’s silence was held at 12.51pm. The names of all 185 were read out and a bell was rung for each person.

Said Jackson: “We remember our CTV workmates and friends, and every other person who lost their lives, in the quake. To me, even though it was 12 years ago, it seems just like yesterday. We may move on but we will never forget.”