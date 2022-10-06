Dog owners forced to adapt as plastic poo bags phased out

The phase-out of single-use plastics means certain dog poop bags are no longer available. Photo: File image

The new rules banning certain plastics are having an effect on dog owners and the bags they use to hold their pet's business.

The phase-out of single-use plastics means certain dog poop bags are no longer available.

Sustainable options, like those made from environmentally-friendly materials, are now the only option.

The Plastic and Related Products Regulations 2022 (tranche 1) came into force on October 1, meaning plastics with pro-degradent additives, such as some bin liners and dog poo bags; pre-formed PVC food trays; containers used for meat and bakery goods; polystyrene takeaway food containers; expanded polystyrene packaging such as noodle cups; plastic drink stirrers; and cotton buds are no longer allowed to be bought, sold or provided.

Alternative products that can be used include recyclable plastic/paper trays or containers, reusable cups, and wood utensils/tools like cardboard straws and cotton buds with bamboo stems.

RNZ reporter Finn Blackwell and camera operator Nick Monro went to see what dog owners are now using to store their best mate's waste: