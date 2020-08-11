Get in the zone at the Home and Leisure Show

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show showcases different products and services. Photo: Supplied

Everyone attending the 2020 Star Media Home and Leisure Show - scheduled for August 21-23 - can expect to be inspired as they travel through a variety of zones.

Each zone will showcase different products and services, specific to the category, which aim to improve your home and lifestyle.

The Eco-zone will showcase the best in environmentally-friendly products and Taste will be where you can try delicious food and beverages before you buy.

Fans of outdoor areas can admire impressive decking, water features and swimming pools in the architecturally-designed Outdoor Living Area, while the Leisure Zone will showcase many marine stands, including boats and jet skis.

After navigating each zone, attendees will then have a chance to go in the draw to win our major prize - a $26,000 electric vehicle from HVS Motors.

To stay up to date with everything related to the show, including the latest prizes on offer, follow the Facebook page and look out for your complimentary pass in The Star newspaper.

Tickets will be $8 on the door.