High altitude curling at Snow Farm

The brooms were sweeping and the single malt flowing near Cardrona yesterday, as teams from across Otago gathered for one of the country’s largest outdoor curling events.

For the first time since 2018, the Cardrona Curling Club hosted about 120 players for Curling at Altitude, an event that takes place on a specially crafted rink at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground (SHPG) on the Pisa Range.

Simon Ellis, a member of the Cardrona Curling Club, said the event was possible due to the "fantastic co-operation" of the SHPG, which set aside a section of its vehicle-testing site for the competition to take place.