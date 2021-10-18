Monday, 18 October 2021

12.03 pm

Historic steamship could be set to go green

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle

    Due to the loss of international tourism, New Zealand's GDP will be 3% to 5% lower than it would...
    The TSS Earnslaw could be set to go green. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The owner of the TSS Earnslaw is considering how to replace the historic steamship’s coal-fired boilers with an environmentally friendly means of propulsion.

    Queenstown company RealNZ has begun a feasibility study into alternatives ways of generating the steam that drives the vessel, which turns 109 today.

    Chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the ship's original boilers would soon need replacing.

    It would be a "major and invasive piece of work" requiring the vessel to be out of the water for an extended time.

    "That would be the obvious time to implement a carbon-neutral or carbon-zero solution," Mr England-Hall said.

    "We will essentially look for a new source of heat to generate steam that replaces the coal."

    Carbon-neutral options were wood pellets or bio-diesel fuel, while carbon-zero options were renewable hydrogen fuel, battery-electric or fully-electric.

    The Earnslaw is the oldest coal-fired passenger-carrying steamship in the southern hemisphere.

    It carries passengers across Lake Wakatipu from Queenstown to the Colonel's Homestead and Walter Peak High Country Farm.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter