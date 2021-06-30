'Horror story': Bride and groom's insane demand of wedding guests after blowing budget

The wedding guest said the couple had overspent on the wedding location, hoping for an "opulent" event. Photo: Getty Images

A wedding guest has lifted the lid on the unbelievable demands a bride and groom expected from guests at their reception.

Taking to social media, the woman said the bride, who was a relative, had overspent on their wedding location and dress, forcing them to make cutbacks.

The married couple had to cut back on food and drink by self-catering the wedding, but they could only afford to feed three quarters of the wedding party.

But what tipped guests over the edge was when she was told to help wash the dishes at the wedding in a bid to save money.

Some guests were ushered into the kitchen after the meal to help wash up the dishes as there were no staff on hand to clean plates, glasses and cutlery.

"So I, and about nine other guests, spend most of the reception in the kitchen, elbow-deep in soap and water," she wrote.

In her post, the wedding guest said many were stunned by the chain of events.

"The bride, a relative of mine, and groom, have gone all out, renting a gorgeous and expensive venue for their wedding.

"Beautiful ceremony, lovely pictures, etc. The buffet line and tables have been set up on the screened porch of the building.

"Food looks great, I serve up my plate and go sit down. My boyfriend at the time, now my husband, has gone to the restroom.

"There were only a few restrooms available for guest use so it took a while for him to get through the line.

"He then comes back to the table with an empty plate. When I asked why, he says there's no more food."

About 10 wedding guests were ushered into the kitchen after the reception to wash the dishes. Photo: Getty Images

The guest then went up to the mother's bride and suggested she tell the staff to put out more food.

That's when she says the mother looked at her with uneasy eye contact and explained there was no more food left.

"It then comes out that the bride and groom blew most of their wedding money on the venue and the bride's (admittedly beautiful) couture gown, so they decided to 'self cater'.

"A family friend who was a chef volunteered to make the food. They wanted a certain 'opulence' so they purchased top-of-the-line ingredients (good cuts of meat, artisan breads and cheeses, etc) which meant they ended up with only enough to feed about three out of four of the guests. The rest went hungry."

But things got more bizarre when they were also asked to do the dishes.

A number of guests then missed out on a number of key moments of the wedding such as the first dance and cutting of the cake.

"We miss the first dance and the cutting of the cake, which turns out to be for the best because (wait for it) they hadn't purchase enough cake for everyone either."

Readers and friends responded to the guests claims, with some claiming the wedding to be a "horror show".

"That is INSANE. Imagine inviting a bunch of folks then having the gall to tell them 1/4 of them will DELIBERATELY be left hungry. Including cake!" one said.

Another added: "This is a horror story.

"If anyone was to wash dishes, it should have been the bridal party, not the guests. Or the couple could have figured out how to hire someone, geez."