Thursday, 1 October 2020

Kiwi collector buys Banksy print for record price

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle

    The iconic military-themed Banksy screen print went for a record $126,000 at auction in Auckland last night. Image / Supplied
    The iconic military-themed Banksy screen print went for a record $126,000 at auction in Auckland last night. Image / Supplied
    A Banksy artwork was sold last night at an Auckland auction, fetching a record $126,000 - twice what it was predicted to reach.

    The work, Have A Nice Day, was expected to fetch $60,000 at a sale of collectable art at the International Art Centre, in Parnell.

    To the auction house's delight, a bout of spirited bidding saw the buyer, an unidentified New Zealander, shell out $126,000 for the military-themed work which was created nearly 20 years ago.

    The sale price was the most ever paid for a print of Have A Nice Day, of which there was a limited issue of authentic copies.

    While better known for his street art around London, the screen print is one of a limited edition of 500, and one of the first Banksy pieces released to the public in 2003.

    It was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Pest Control, the company set up by Banksy to sell and authenticate his work.

    The mysterious artist has never been publicly identified but has established a global reputation and following and is one of the world's most sought-after contemporary artists.

    International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said inquiries about Have A Nice Day had come from around the world.

    He confirmed it went to an unidentified New Zealand buyer.

    The record price cemented the anonymous artist's status as a global art superstar.

    "The interest in Banksy is phenomenal. He has a fundamental dislike of militarism and modern colonialism and although it was created nearly 20 years ago, Have A Nice Day is a reflection of some of the world's protest hot spots, particularly America, where authorities are taking often forceful and violent action to subdue unrest," he said.

    Have A Nice Day features 27 military police or riot police, all dressed in black riot gear and standing on either side of a tank. Each is wearing a yellow smiley face, which Banksy often uses to portray figures that use fear as a means of control. At the bottom of the print is the message: Have A Nice Day.

    It is the third time the International Art Centre has achieved a record price for Banksy works this year following sales in August and June

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter