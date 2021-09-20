Kiwi director wins Emmy on big night for The Crown

New Zealand director Jessica Hobbs has won an Emmy award in a big night for The Crown.

Hobbs took home an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series during the awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Netflix series also won best drama - its biggest prize to date, while Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won the top television Emmy awards for drama actors on a banner night for British talent.

Colman and O'Connor, who played the middle-aged Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, in the lavish saga of the British royal family were named best drama actress and actor.

After a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip).

"We're all thrilled. I am very proud. I'm very grateful. We're going to party," said writer Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew. Morgan also won an Emmy.

Jessica Hobbs on the set of "The Crown" Photo: supplied / Des Willie

Apple TV+ entered streaming's big leagues with the best comedy series win for Ted Lasso. Neither Netflix nor AppleTV+ had previously won a best comedy or best drama series Emmy.

An exuberant Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor won for playing fashion designer Halston.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor and the show brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the heartwarming tale of a struggling English football team.

"This show is about family. This show's about mentors and teachers and this show's about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life," Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

The Queen's Gambit was named best limited series.

Concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus forced the ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.

- RNZ and Reuters