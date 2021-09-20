Knitters give babies a warm welcome

Kathryn Tovgaard, Debbie Woolf, Pat Edward and Barbara Crooks have knitted almost 100 garments for new babies. Photo: Supplied

Four women from Ferrymead Rotary have knitted almost 100 garments for babies born at Christchurch Women’s Hospital this year.

Pat Edward, Debbie Woolf, Kathryn Tovgaard and Barbara Crooks started the project about four months ago, although the Ferrymead Rotary group has been providing knitted clothing to the hospital for some time.

Kathryn has personally been knitting for the hospital for five years.

Barbara said they intensified their efforts this year after receiving a call for help from the hospital. All babies born at the hospital are given a woollen hat at birth, while woollen singlets, matinee jackets and booties are available for mothers to take home.

Earlier this month, Richie and Gemma McCaw even stepped up to the call for help, knitting small hats to donate to Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

So far, the Ferrymead group has knitted more than 60 woolly hats, with Pat heading the count.

The hats produced are a variety of different sizes and colours.

Richie and Gemma McCaw have taken up knitting. Photo: Supplied / Instagram

Barbara said Ferrymead Rotary has funded some of the wool, but all of the knitters’ time is given voluntarily.

They estimate up to seven hours goes into making each hat.

Most of the knitting has been done individually, although the four have got together from time to time to share wool and swap notes.

Acknowledging Rotary clubs used to be men only Kathryn said: “People don’t necessarily connect Rotarians with knitting but anything is possible.”

She said being a part of a Rotary club was a family tradition.

“One thing I said a long time ago was that I always wanted to help out in the community throughout my life,” she said.

“A group of people can do so much more than just an individual.”

Pat Edward tries a hat on for size. Photo: Supplied

Ferrymead Rotary community director Debbie Woolf said the club is also working on making singlets and booties for Plunket and supplying the Methodist Mission with bedding, jerseys, hats, scarves, gloves and shoes.

The Mission gives these items, donated or sourced by Rotary members, to homeless people.

For more information about Ferrymead Rotary and its community projects, phone secretary Kathryn Tovgaard on 384 9485.