Mother pens free book for kids about dealing with grief

    Islamic Women's Council national co-ordinator Dr Maysoon Salama. Photo: RNZ
    A woman who's son was killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks has written a children's book to help them deal with loss and trauma.

    Dr Maysoon Salama has been the manager of two Muslim-based early childhood centres since 2000.

    Her husband was badly injured and her son Atta Elayyan was killed in the attack on Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque two years ago today.

    Atta Elayyan. Photo: Supplied
    Dr Salama has written Aya and the Butterfly, a picture book about her granddaughter to help children come to terms with grief and cope with change.

    "Aya's father's death is implied, but this is not the story's focus, and children do not need to know how it happened.

    "They do need to know that sometimes we have to say goodbye to the people and the things we love the most."

    She said the key message was that it's OK to feel sad but that it's good to let go and keep going.

    The book is the first in a series of four designed to celebrate the Muslim community in New Zealand and has been developed alongside the Islamic Women's Council and Ministry of Education.

    Ministry spokeswoman Ellen MacGregor-Reid said the book joins part of a growing collection of learning resources that reflect the diverse culture and perspectives of children and young people across the country.

    "The book which comes in English and Arabic is accompanied by a teaching guide to assist with conversations with learners around the topics of grief and loss, and the cycle of life in general."

    The book is available online and printed copies will be delivered to early learning centres and schools in term three.

    RNZ

