New Zealand Agricultural Show judge named

Corey Ferguson, with his daughter, Maddison, 8, and Ferdon BStone Vienna, a descendant from Ferdon's influential Viyella family. Photo: Bradley Cullen

Corey Ferguson has been appointed as a judge for the New Zealand Agricultural Show’s On-Farm Competition in Christchurch in November.

Ferguson is currently contract milking in Te Awamutu, running 235 cows on 80ha. He will be the third generation to officiate at the Christchurch show.

“I love seeing good cows, no matter what breed they are,” he said.

“A good cow is a good cow, regardless of her colour.”

The on-farm concept has been successfully run in the Waikato twice.

Canterbury will welcome Holstein, Jersey, Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn, and Brown Swiss entries this year.

"Geographically, the competition will encompass exhibitors from the greater Canterbury region, who will get their cattle show-ready at home on their properties," New Zealand Agricultural Show organisers say.

"Corey will visit the farms involved, with the exhibitors will parade their cattle as they would at the show (albeit without the rest of the competition standing side-by-side).

"Placings will be decided by pointing the cattle within their breed and age-groups. A junior, intermediate and senior champion will be awarded in every breed. And, a supreme champion of all breeds be announced at the competition’s completion."

The public can follow the judging and attend the prize-giving in the Sheep Breeders’ Bar at Canterbury Agricultural Park on November 13.