'People seem excited': Election night festivities kick off

As well as bunches of balloons and live coverage on a big screen, the bar is giving out prizes for best election-themed costume.
Then there are the frozen margaritas, in colours of all the major parties.
Bar owner Josh Thomas said the team was really into politics, and wanted to mark the occasion.
The bar was already buzzing with plenty of punters by 5.30pm.
"There seems to be a buoyancy, people seem excited," he said.