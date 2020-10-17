'People seem excited': Election night festivities kick off

The election night festivities have already begun at Dunedin bar Woof, which is hosting an election night party.

As well as bunches of balloons and live coverage on a big screen, the bar is giving out prizes for best election-themed costume.

Josh Thomas, owner of Woof during the election party on Saturday night. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Then there are the frozen margaritas, in colours of all the major parties.

Bar owner Josh Thomas said the team was really into politics, and wanted to mark the occasion.

Ariane Bray and Dylan McCutheon-Peat, both of Dunedin, at Woof during the election party Saturday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"It was time for a party. 2020 has been such a crazy year, so it was a good time to get together and have some fun," he said.

The bar was already buzzing with plenty of punters by 5.30pm.

"There seems to be a buoyancy, people seem excited," he said.