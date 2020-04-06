Pupils impress with Eagle art works

Rolleston Christian School pupil Luke Campbell colourful take on the Eagle helicopter. Credit: Luke Campbell

Three talented young Canterbury artists have impressed police with their colourful takes on the Eagle helicopter.

Rolleston Christian School pupil Luke Campbell, 5, Bishopdale School pupil Mason Knowles, 9, and Westburn School pupil Sho Wadamori, 10, each took out their age groups in the police Eagle colouring competition.

Luke won the under-6 category, Mason the 6-9 category and Sho triumphed in the 10 and over category.

Bishopdale School pupil Mason Knowles, 9, showed the Eagle landing safely on the ground. Credit: Mason Knowles

The competition ran in conjunction with the five-week Eagle police chopper trial in Christchurch.

The chopper focused on road policing but assisted in a number of other cases and made several visits to schools.

A police spokesperson said they will be in touch with the pupils and send them prizes over the next few weeks while NZ is still under Covid-19 restrictions.

"Thank you to everyone who entered into the competition, your efforts were amazing."

It turned up at Bromley School during the trial to show pupils and staff what it does and how it works.

The chopper has proved popular with Christchurch residents. Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Mark Peters even started a petition last week calling for the Eagle to be brought back to the city to assist police.

More than 2000 people have signed the petition.