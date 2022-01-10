Monday, 10 January 2022

Revealed: Most popular baby names in 2021

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    The most popular baby names in New Zealand during 2021 have been revealed.

    After two years at second place, Charlotte is back at the top of the list of the most popular baby names for girls in 2021. Oliver once again leads the list for boys, having held the spot since 2013.

    Manaia comes in as the most evenly-split gender-neutral name, with a 50/50 split for boys and girls, with Quinn sitting just below the top of the list.

    At the top of the lists for Māori baby names, based on criteria from the Te Taura Whiri Māori Language Commission, are Mia for girls and Nikau for boys.

    Every year the Registrar-General shares the most popular baby names by gathering information from SmartStart.

    In 2021, 99 per cent of babies born in Aotearoa were registered using the online tool for new parents.

    "SmartStart makes it easy for parents to find out all the things that need to be done when a baby is born, starting with registering the birth," said Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery.

    "Registering your newborn makes sure they have an official identity from birth, so they can access their legal rights as they grow up."

    The site also explains what parents need to do to get an IRD number for their baby, how to adjust a Ministry of Social Development benefit, and how to apply for the $60 a week BestStart payment. 

    Isla and Amelia are the second and third most popular girls’ names for 2021, having fought Charlotte for the top spot for the last three years. The same trend runs for boys’ names, with Noah and Jack coming in second and third after joining Oliver in the top three for the previous four years.

    A new addition to the top 10 boys’ names was Theodore, which has been creeping up the ranks in popularity since 2019.

    In 2021, 56,013 births were registered in Aotearoa, with a total of 16,790 different first names. This shows a slow decline in births from the previous two years. A total of 17,749 different first names were given to 58,676 babies born in 2020. In 2019, there were 18,816 different first names given to 61,018 babies.

    Top 10 – all names

     

    Tama - Boy

    Kōtiro - Girl

     

    Name

    Count

    Name

    Count

    1

    Oliver

    308

    Charlotte

    227

    2

    Noah

    265

    Isla

    214

    3

    Jack

    235

    Amelia

    206

    4

    Leo

    234

    Olivia

    185

    5

    George

    222

    Ava

    184

    6

    Charlie

    200

    Willow

    180

    7

    Lucas

    190

    Lily

    174

    8

    Theodore

    187

    Isabella

    171

    9

    William

    181

    Mila

    170

    10

    Luca

    172

    Ella

    165

    Top 10 – Māori names

     

    Tama - Boy

    Kōtiro - Girl

     

    Name

    Count

    Name

    Count

    1

    Nikau

    93

    Mia

    164

    2

    Ari

    62

    Aria

    120

    3

    Niko

    47

    Maia

    97

    4

    Koa

    46

    Aurora

    86

    5

    Mateo

    45

    Amaia

    63

    6

    Keanu

    44

    Kiara

    52

    7

    Mikaere

    41

    Kaia

    50

    8

    Manaia

    41

    Amara

    44

    9

    Kairo

    27

    Kora

    44

    10

    Kiwa

    27

    Maria

    43

     

     

     

     

