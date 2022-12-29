Richie McCaw shows off waterskiing skills

All Black legend Richie McCaw has shared a slice of his summer with fans on social media, showing off his skills by carving up a southern lake on a single water ski.

The World Cup winner looks perfectly at home in the short clip as he deftly cuts through the wake of the boat towing him, his hulking frame balanced atop the one ski as he skips across the water.

The video was set to U2′s song Beautiful Day, an apt choice for the perfect conditions and stunning setting.

McCaw, who recently announced that he was expecting a third child with wife Gemma, easily won over his legions of fans with the ski stunt.

"Wow you’re great at everything Richie," one follower said, with many others sharing similarly breathless sentiments.

"I knew you could walk on water Richie," one cheeky commenter added, while another asked: "Is there honestly anything this man can’t do?"

No, obviously.

"What is the GOAT not good at?" another comment wondered.

"Legit the perfect guy... nails everything he does, even down to be a husband and father," said another acolyte.

But not everyone was a fan.

"Same way you entered the rucks, a helicopter and now skiing. From the side," wrote one detractor.

This mention of the flanker’s mastery of the dark arts appeared to warrant scrutiny from his fans, who probed the complainant for his nationality.

"South African?" he was asked.

The jig was up.

"Yeah, but a great fan of Richie," he admitted. He was swiftly corrected.

"Ritchie is only 2nd to the ruck, to South Africa’s Physio with the water bottle, trying to stop play."

McCaw’s summer show-off might be one of his last opportunities to get out on the water for a while, with the dedicated dad expecting his third child with wife Gemma McCaw.

The pair of Kiwi sporting heroes are already the proud parents of Charlotte and Grace, but announced earlier this year that they are expecting another team member to join them soon.

Ex-hockey star Gemma took to Instagram in September to share a photograph of herself and her husband with their daughters, saying they couldn’t be happier.

The delighted couple and their children wore matching pink hues in the photo, which set the social media platform alight and brought out the Kiwi stars.

Richie’s former teammate Israel Dagg congratulated Gemma with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Well done gem can we still golf Wednesdays," he wrote.

How about a cheeky ski Izzy?