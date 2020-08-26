Special flight: First Cook Straight air crossing remembered

A century ago a small bi-plane made the first air crossing of the often treacherous Cook Strait.

The Canterbury Aviation Company's successful mission was a major milestone in New Zealand aviation. The journey from Christchurch to Trentham took a total of seven hours, including stops in Kaikōura and Blenheim.

And yesterday, the historic first flight was re-enacted, including tea and scones at the Omaka Aero Club in Marlborough.

Photo: RNZ / Tracy Neal

The re-enactment followed the path of British-born World War I flying ace Captain Euan Dickson who took off from Sockburn on August 25, 1920.

On board with him were mechanic JE Moore and the aviation company's deputy chief, CH Hewlett - plus a pile of what became the country's first air mail.

Yesterday's re-enactment was in a Fox Moth bi-plane.

Pilot Aaron Patchett landed it safely in Omaka, about three and a half hours after leaving Christchurch, and by all accounts it was a smoother journey than 100 years before.

"It was a lot easier for us, put it that way. I mean this aeroplane is about 20 years newer and is enclosed.

Aaron Patchett Photo: RNZ / Tracy Neal

"It's still hard work for us but a lot easier than what they had, so it makes you appreciate what they did back then really."

Christchurch academic Dr Richard Holdaway helped organise the re-enactment.

He said it was special for a number of reasons but mainly this: "My father and his twin brother actually saw Dickson arrive in Blenheim, when he was a lad.

"Later on in his life we were able to show him the Concord flying in and out of Christchurch so ... the history of aviation in one lifetime."

The feat was important because it linked the two islands in what aviation enthusiasts describe as a golden era of flight, globally.

Richard Holdaway. Photo: RNZ / Tracy Neal

Holdaway said it was also a time when the world was just emerging from a very bleak few years.

"Aviation itself was barely 17 years old.

"The first flight in New Zealand had happened only nine years before and we took it on really quickly.

"And then the Great War took place and Dickson was a hero in that.

"Then come peacetime, we had the Spanish Flu which killed millions."

- Additional reporting RNZ