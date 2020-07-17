Actor sends Captain America shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Photo: NZ Herald

Captain America star Chris Evans has praised a 6-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack as a hero — and plans to send him to gift to add to that status.

Bridger Walker, from Wyoming in the US, was brutally mauled during the July 9 attack – but his heroic efforts meant his sister was spared.

Little Bridger received horrific injuries and required 90 stitches – but now, people around the globe are praising his selflessness after his aunt paid tribute to the boy on social media.

The post also caught the eye of Evans, who decided to send the boy a personal video, telling him that he plans to send Walker an authentic Captain America shield for his brave actions.

"I'm sure you've heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you're a hero," Evans said.

"What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you."

He added: "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Walker's aunt, Nicole Walker, shared Evans' video alongside footage of Walker walking it in a Captain America costume.

In an earlier post, his aunt explained what unfolded when a dog charged at him and his younger sister.

"After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, 'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me'," she said.

"After receiving 90 stitches [give or take] from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks."

She then tagged actors including Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin also praised the child's bravery, with Ruffalo writing, "People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart."