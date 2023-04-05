Ardern to donate clothing to Te Papa

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In an interview with Newshub’s Samantha Hayes last night, Ardern revealed she would be donating some of her more recognisable outfits to the Wellington based museum, including the dress designed by New Zealander Juliette Hogan which Ardern wore to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2018.
Ardern was heavily pregnant at the time and wore the floor-length gown with a korowai (cloak).
Throughout her political career, Ardern showed preference for local designers and sustainable brands, bringing Aotearoa’s fashion to the global stage.
The clothing items will join another item donated by Ardern to the museum - the tiny green knitted hat which her daughter Neve wore when she was first shown to the world at just three days old.
It is one of a number of knitted beanies donated to the neonatal intensive care unit and maternity service by a knitting group.
The white jumper Ardern wore while cradling her capped baby will also be donated.
Ardern is not the only political figure to have clothing in the museum.
Dame Jenny Shipley also donated her Peter Homan purple skirt suit and silver and pearl brooch which she wore while being sworn in as Prime Minister in 1997.
Shipley was the first female Prime Minister of New Zealand, and held the position for two years.