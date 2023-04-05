Ardern to donate clothing to Te Papa

Jacinda Ardern wore a Juliette Hogan gown to meet Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 2018. With her is partner Clarke Gayford. Photo: WPA/Getty Images

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will donate a selection of her wardrobe to Te Papa, becoming the latest politician to donate belongings to the national museum’s collection.

In an interview with Newshub’s Samantha Hayes last night, Ardern revealed she would be donating some of her more recognisable outfits to the Wellington based museum, including the dress designed by New Zealander Juliette Hogan which Ardern wore to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Ardern was heavily pregnant at the time and wore the floor-length gown with a korowai (cloak).

Wearing a Kate Sylvester dress at her swearing-in ceremony. Photo: NZ Herald

Also part of the collection is the blue and red floral dress designed by Kate Sylvester that she wore to be sworn in as Prime Minister in 2017, a maroon jumpsuit with an elasticated waist to accommodate her pregnant stomach while on an international trip, and the red blazer she wore when she became the leader of the Labour Party.

Throughout her political career, Ardern showed preference for local designers and sustainable brands, bringing Aotearoa’s fashion to the global stage.

On the steps of Parliament after being named leader of the Labour Party in 2017. Photo: NZ Herald

The clothing items will join another item donated by Ardern to the museum - the tiny green knitted hat which her daughter Neve wore when she was first shown to the world at just three days old.

It is one of a number of knitted beanies donated to the neonatal intensive care unit and maternity service by a knitting group.

The white jumper Ardern wore while cradling her capped baby will also be donated.

With baby Neve Te Aroha and partner Clarke Gayford. Photo: NZ Herald

Already in the Te Papa collection is a Carolyn Barker dress she wore while being sworn into Parliament in 2008.

Ardern is not the only political figure to have clothing in the museum.

Dame Jenny Shipley also donated her Peter Homan purple skirt suit and silver and pearl brooch which she wore while being sworn in as Prime Minister in 1997.

Shipley was the first female Prime Minister of New Zealand, and held the position for two years.