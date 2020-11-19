Are you ready to Wiggle in Christchurch?

Simon Pryce, Emma Watkins, Anthony Field and Lachlan Gillespie of The Wiggles. Photo: Getty Images

Are you ready to Wiggle? You had better be because the brightly-attired children's favourites are making a New Zealand tour for March and April next year.

The little ones will consider this a plum gig as the four Wiggles, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, perform their new show We're All Fruit Salad. How deep an exploration into this produce-related hypotheses the show will be remains to be seen.

But kids will be berry excited to learn that the Wiggles will be joined onstage by Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

The Wiggles will perform hits from their 30-year career and debut a harvest of new numbers at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Sunday, March 21.

"The We're All Fruit Salad Tour is a truly wonderful show and I can't wait for our fans to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!" founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said in a statement.

"The show will feature a variety of dance styles and performances that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!"

The tour kicks off in Invercargill on March 19 and travels to Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland, Napier and Palmerston North before finishing in Wellington on April 1.

If you're keen you better get a wiggle on and be prepared at 1pm next Thursday, November 26, when tickets for all shows go on sale. The group sold out their 2019 tour within two minutes.

Complete tour, tickets and information can be found here.