Artwork features Ardern and Bloomfield as superheroes

Fancy some new artwork in your living room? Photo: Trade Me

If you have ever wondered what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield would look like as superheroes, here is your chance.

One artist has created an original piece featuring the dynamic duo "to celebrate the victory of lockdown".

The painting features the Prime Minister as Wonder Woman and Bloomfield as Superman.

The A3-sized artwork is an original freehand sketch created by a self-taught artist.

A number of different paints, waterpaints and colouring pencils were used during the creative process.

A number of Ashley Bloomfield-inspired art pieces popped up online during and after the country's nationwide lockdown, including the piece which feature the pair wearing superhero T-shirts that reached $2540 on a Trade Me auction.

The Cancer Society auctioned a lunch with Bloomfield for a lucky bidder and six friends at Bellamys Wellington, which last night went for a whopping $13,550.

The Cancer Society was forced to cancel its annual Daffodil Day Auckland street appeal today for the first time because of Covid-19.

• Bid for the superheroes artwork here.

• Make an online donation to the Cancer Society here.