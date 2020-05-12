Australian shock jock Alan Jones - who attacked Jacinda Ardern - resigns

Sydney radio host Alan Jones - who made comments attacking NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - has resigned.

Alan Jones. Photo: Getty.

The outspoken 2GB broadcaster announced his exit to breakfast show listeners on Tuesday morning.

He said he would wrap up broadcasting on May 29.

Jones' announcement was unexpected, as the shock jock had re-signed a two-year contact with 2GB's owner Nine Radio.

"I'm not retiring, I'm just retiring from radio," Jones said to listeners.

Last year, Jones lost the radio station advertising dollars after calling New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "a complete clown".

Jones drew flak from all quarters after telling his listeners Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down the throat" of Ardern.

Jones had taken umbrage after he thought Ardern had been critical of Australia's efforts to tackle climate change.

Ardern told New Zealand media she would not dignify Jones' comments with a response and Morrison leapt to his transtasman counterpart's defence.

Morrison said the comments were "very disappointing".

"I have two daughters, so you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Jones later apologised to Ardern, saying he never intended to suggest any violence towards her when he said he wanted to "shove a sock down [her] throat".

"I had meant to say 'put a sock in it' and my actual words were taken literally by some who took offence on your behalf," he said in a letter to Ardern, released to the Herald under the official information act (OIA).

In the letter to Ardern, Jones said: "I was speaking about Australia's contribution to climate change; on this issue, my views differ significantly from yours."

He said that he had clarified on his show that the comments were not meant to be violent.

"While I may disagree with your stance on climate change, I would never wish any harm to you.

"My sincerest apologies and please know I wish you and your family only the best."