Bernadine Oliver-Kerby 'making great progress'

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby. Photo: Supplied

The AM show has given an update on presenter Bernadine Oliver-Kerby’s health battle.

Late last year the popular TV presenter took extended leave from the AM show as it was revealed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

According to Newshub, Oliver-Kerby has since been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which displays similar symptoms to Bell’s palsy.

Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts shared an update on their colleague’s condition.

Ryan Bridge told viewers: “She’s making great progress. She is missing you all, she sent us a text to say that, but she also has a little more resting to do.”

And Melissa Chan-Green added: “We’re really looking forward to having Bern back with us soon.”

Last week a Discovery Warner Bros spokesperson said Oliver-Kerby, who is from Canterbury, was still recovering from the condition which struck her in October, with treatment at Auckland Hospital.

“Bernadine is still taking time to recover,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, following a noticeable period of absence, Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts revealed what had happened.

“You may have noticed that our lovely Bernadine has been absent from the show for a while now. Bern is going to be taking an extended period of sick leave after experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s palsy,” said Chan-Green of the condition that affects two to three people per 10,000.

Bridge continued: “Bernadine can’t wait to reunite with the team, with us and with you at home, the AM viewers and with the rest of the recovery now her main priority.”

Bridge also noted that Oliver-Kerby was extremely grateful to the staff at Auckland Hospital who “took such great care of her”.

“Bern, we love you, you know we do. You’re an incredible presence on this programme. We love your wit, we love your humour, we miss you. We look forward to seeing you back as soon as you can,” he said.

-NZ Herald