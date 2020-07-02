The Beths to play Christchurch show

The Beths have announced a nationwide tour in support of their new record Jump Rope Gazers. Photo: Mason Fairey

Indie band The Beths have announced a nationwide tour today and will perform in Christchurch in September.

After selling out Auckland's Powerstation in just six days the band announced the tour in support of their new record Jump Rope Gazers, which is out next week.

The tour will see The Beths travel across New Zealand for 10 dates from August 27, followed by a very special show on the iconic Auckland Town Hall stage on Friday, November 6.

The band will play at Cassels Blue Smoke on Garlands Rd, Woolston, on September 11 then Starters Bar in Dunedin on September 12, and Tuatara in Invercargill on September 13.

The Beths are also set to appear at The Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 20.

Their debut album Future Me Hates Me, was nominated for the 2019 Taite Music Prize, saw the band win Best Alternative Act and Best Group at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The Beths songwriter and frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes said: “It was wild to see our album release show at Powerstation sell out so quickly.

"We know that heaps of people missed out, so we’re stoked to announce an all-ages show at Auckland Town Hall.”

“We went in the studio straight after we finished touring Future Me Hates Me in November.

"It’s been really strange not touring after spending most of two years on the road, so we’re really looking forward to travelling around New Zealand and playing these new songs.”