Bic Runga releases song of unity to mark quake anniversary

A song that reflects on Christchurch’s journey since the deadly February 22, 2011, quake is being released today by Kiwi musician Bic Runga.

She will perform the song live for the first time at a special concert, Ōtautahi Together, on Sunday at the Archery Lawn of the Botanic Gardens.

Runga wrote the song, No One Walks This Night Alone, to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake. It can be downloaded on iTunes and Spotify.

Runga said as a Christchurch person it was a huge honour to be asked to write the song.

"I wanted to write something that was both solemn and hopeful.

"I know the people of Christchurch and so many people around the world have suffered a collective trauma as a result of the earthquake, and it's been a really long road.

"The 10-year anniversary of the event was an opportunity to take stock of their journey, while of course never forgetting those who died and everything that was lost.

"I was especially moved by the news images of the city that day ten years ago, especially after night fall, the loneliness of that first night, hence the title No One Walks This Night Alone.

"The message of the song, even though the verses are anguished, is that we are all in this together collectively and that love is what gives us the strength to overcome great adversity. No one should feel alone in the anguish that has occurred, this is something that has happened to us together,’’ she says.

Runga will perform the song when she headlines Ōtautahi Together on Sunday.

The free concert, which begins at 2pm, marks the conclusion of the 10th anniversary commemorations.

Sam Johnson, who founded the Student Volunteer Army, will MC the concert, which will also feature performances by Holly Arrowsmith and the band Surfing USSR.

People wanting to go to the concert will need to turn up early to secure a spot on the Archery Lawn. Alternatively, people can watch the concert on a large screen that is being set up in the grassed area in front of the Ilex Café in the Botanic Gardens.

The concert is also being live-streamed here: