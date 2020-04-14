Broadcaster Paul Henry returning to New Zealand TV screens

Outspoken broadcaster Paul Henry is returning to New Zealand's TV screens to front a "hard-hitting" new current affairs show. Photo: MediaWorks

Outspoken broadcaster Paul Henry is returning to New Zealand's TV screens to front a "hard-hitting" new current affairs show.

MediaWorks will screen "Rebuilding Paradise with Paul Henry" from April 20.

The show is described as "positive yet hard-hitting show, aimed at finding the truth about where we are as a nation as we come out of lockdown and what possibilities lie ahead for us in the future".

It will be a four-week series screening for 30 minutes, four nights a week at 9.30pm on Three.

Henry said: "This show is about something very important, rebuilding paradise. The pandemic has been bloody awful, but it's handed us an extraordinary opportunity and it's an opportunity we've proved we're up for.

"In a few years, I want us to be a country that looks back and says that was a shitty time, but look how well things turned out.

"The glass is half full. We have a fantastic foundation in New Zealand on which we can work together and build a brilliant future. What do we want New Zealand to look like in six months? In 12 months? We get to decide. What a privilege!"

Henry will conduct interviews and cover topics such as business, global impacts on our country, moral conundrums, health, changes to human behaviour and what the future might look like.

Henry's return is a boost for MediaWorks, which is currently for sale.

He was a popular and controversial host of MediaWorks' breakfast show, simulcast live on TV and on radio.

He finished fronting the show at the end of 2016.