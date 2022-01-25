'Calling all revolting children': Roald Dahl-themed fun at Tūranga

Christchurch's central city library, Tūranga, will host a one-off Roald Dahl-themed afternoon tomorrow.

The free event will include Matilda: The Musical, and will run from 2-3pm on Wednesday in the Hapori | Community are on level one.

You can also expect some special guests to make an appearance, including cast members from the Showbiz Christchurch season of Matilda: the Musical.

Headmistress Miss Trunchbull, Miss Phelps the librarian, and Matilda herself are all set to make an appearance.

There will also be stories, activities and giveaways for the kids, said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

"Roald Dahl remains one of our most beloved children’s authors and Matilda is a particular favourite.

"Having the Showbiz actors here at Tūranga bringing those wonderful characters to life is going to be quite special."

Matilda: the Musical is set to open at the Isaac Theatre Royal on April 14.

No bookings are required for tomorrow’s event but numbers will be limited to 90 under the red traffic light setting.