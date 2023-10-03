Calling the tune: Burnside High band continues to shine

Photo: Supplied

Burnside High School is top of the pops again in jazz.

The school’s band has won the Essential New Zealand Jazz Band competition for the second year running – the top award at the Young Jazz Band-it school competition at the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington.

Said Burnside High head of music and big band director Chris Petch: “This is another fantastic achievement for the talented musicians in our big band, especially after their success last year, and facing such stiff competition from the best bands in the country.

“Burnside’s big band has now won every competitive event they have entered in the last 13 years.”

The band received $6000 of musical equipment from Musicworks NZ, and a recording and music video.

Burnside High trumpet player Pip Goomes with competitions director Rodger Fox (left) and adjudicators Michael Booth, Bryn Van Vliet and Danial Hayles. Photo: Supplied

Student William Kao took out the $1000 prize for best piece composed, and was third in the composition competition receiving $250.

The Young Jazz Band-it initiative is a joint venture between Youthtown and the Aotearoa Jazz Education & Performance Charitable Trading Trust.

More than 700 students entered the competitions, either as members of bands or individuals, with over 200 competing in the finals.

Said competitions director Rodger Fox: “What a fantastic day. It was both encouraging and inspiring hearing these young musicians perform, making great music together in a supportive environment.

“A big shout-out to all the music teachers, band directors and family members who helped make it all possible.

“Huge kudos to Youthtown for funding the Young Jazz Band-it competitions via the Aotearoa Jazz Education & Performance Charitable Trading Trust Inc, to Musicworks NZ for providing the generous prizes, and to the New Zealand School of Music – Te Kōkī for hosting the event”.