Captain Kirk blasts off into space for real

Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries wave on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Photo: Getty Images

Star Trek actor William Shatner has finally made it into space, for real, soaring into orbit aboard a Blue Origin rocketship this morning (NZ time).

He lifted off from a launch site in rural West Texas on a planned suborbital flight, as United States billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin company carried out its second tourist flight.

Shatner, at age 90, became the oldest person ever in space during a flight that was expected to last around 11 minutes.

Shatner and his three crew members took off aboard the white 60-foot-tall New Shepard spacecraft at Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

"Hello, astronauts. Welcome to Earth!" a jubilant Bezos said as he opened the hatch of the New Shepard capsule upon landing, named for first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Shatner said he was struck by the vulnerability of Earth and the relative sliver of its atmosphere.

"Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see," he said. "To see the blue color whip by and now you're staring into blackness, that's the thing. The covering of blue, this sheath, this blanket, this comforter of blue that we have around, we say, 'Oh, that's blue sky.' And then suddenly you shoot through it all, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness."

The actor said the return to Earth was more jolting than his training led him to expect and made him wonder whether he was going to make it home alive.