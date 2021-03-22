The Chase star shows off staggering 63kg weight loss

Standing at almost 2m, Mark Labbett will never be described as petite, but after shedding a staggering 63kg over the past 15 months perhaps his nickname, The Beast, doesn't apply any more either.

Having spent most of his life ordering bespoke clothing in sizes like XXXXXL, Labbett is now thrilled to be able to shop off the rack in clothing stores for the first time in decades.

Labbett told The Sun: "This is the lightest I've been in 25 years."

Not only is Labbett noticing a difference in his appearance he also boasts that he feels better too.

"My knees really feel the difference. I will never be athletic again but I just move so much better for not carrying that extra weight."

Labbett says there was no surgery or quick fix behind his health overhaul, just some fundamental changes to his diet and exercise regime.

"Sugar has always been my sin, and it's why I never contemplated a gastric band," Labbett told The Sun.

"The more sugar you have, the more you want. Now I've reduced it, I'm just not that hungry any more.

"I always try to have a decent breakfast, a cooked breakfast, because it's actually quite good for you, and maybe just a muffin or two for lunch if I'm filming.

"I'm often just too exhausted in the evening to eat, and just go to bed without. It works for me."

Last year, Labbett began sharing progress photos on his Instagram account, sharing regular updates on his weight-loss journey.

He used the hashtag #skinnybeast in the photos, poking fun at his nickname on The Chase.

He spent much of 2020 focusing on weight loss and his overall health after a suspected case of Covid-19 saw him suffer from a "complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life", he told the Sun on Sunday at the time.

Labbett also split from his wife of seven years, Katie, in 2020.

Labbett told The Sun at the time: "There was never any deceit on Katie's part but it's got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly."

The Chase star may not be single for long. Sources at ITV, the network that broadcasts the popular quiz show, have revealed that the highly intelligent star gets as many as 15 emails a week asking to be set up on a date with him.