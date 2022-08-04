Chill in the City: Go ice skating, tobogganing in central Christchurch

The annual winter festival, Chill in the City, is firing up central Christchurch again.

The festival started today and runs from 10am to 5pm every day until Sunday.

Organised by the Central City Business Association, the festival offers winter activities including ice skating and tobogganing on real snow at Riverside Market.

Go ice skating and tobogganing on real snow at the Riverside Market. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Members of the public can also visit Scott Base in virtual reality with new 3D high-definition goggles.

The ice skating will set you back $5 for a half-hour, while a gold coin donation will be requested for a hug with the huskies.

All other activities are free, with all the money raised going to the Christchurch City Mission.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air