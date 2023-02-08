Chill out in your wearable beanbag

Yuu Matsuzaki uses her laptop on the wearable beanbag. Photo: Reuters

A Japanese company has come up with a novel way to relax.

Takikou Sewing has made an onion-shaped beanbag that is designed to let wearers relax anywhere and at any time.

The goofy style has been a hit on Japanese social media, but its main purpose was relaxation, according to Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the beanbag's manufacturer.

People were able to try it out at a Tokyo department store this week.

Ryuji Baba has a rest in the onion shaped beanbag. Photo: Reuters

