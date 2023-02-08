Chill out in your wearable beanbag

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Takikou Sewing has made an onion-shaped beanbag that is designed to let wearers relax anywhere and at any time.
The goofy style has been a hit on Japanese social media, but its main purpose was relaxation, according to Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the beanbag's manufacturer.
People were able to try it out at a Tokyo department store this week.
Customer Ryuji Baba poses while he tries on the wearable beanbag during a photo opportunity at a pop-up booth of the Shinjuku Marui main department store in Tokyo, Japan February 6, 2023. While the beanbag's onion-shaped goofy style made it a hit on Japanese social media earlier this month, the main goal was relaxation, according to Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the beanbag's manufacturer, Takikou Sewing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon